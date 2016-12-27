ABCD & Merial invite applications for the Young Scientist Award 2017
(27.12.2016) The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications for the 2017 ABCD & Merial Young Scientist Clinical and Research Award (AMYSA), which aims to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or immunology.
Candidates should have made an original contribution to the field of feline infectious diseases and/or immunology, which has been published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal (PubMed, Web of Science, Web of Knowledge) or accepted by another assessing body (e.g. a Thesis Committee) in 2015 or later.
Candidates should be based in Europe (EU or EFTA country), have completed a veterinary or biomedical curriculum, and ideally be under 35 years of age at the time of application.
Applications should be made in English in an electronic format and include a short abstract (max. 500 words) of the work the applicant wishes to submit, as well as a short curriculum vitae and two personal references.
Any relevant publications and/or dissertation on the topic should be included. The deadline for submission is 15 February 2017.
The award (1000€) is funded by Merial and will be presented by the ABCD at the congress of the International Society of Feline Medicine, to be held from 28 June to 2 July 2017 in Brighton, UK.
The award winner will receive a complimentary registration to this congress. Return travel expenses and accommodation will also be covered to allow the laureate to attend the event. The winner is expected to give a short presentation or present a poster of their findings at this event.
The recipients of the Clinical and Research AMYSA 2016 were Vito Collela (University of Bari) and Mirja Nolff (University of Munich).