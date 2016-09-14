International Conference for Innovative Veterinary Medicine 2016

(14.09.2016) From the 24th of November until the 26th EduPet Education, the knowledge centre for professionals in the pet sector, will organize the International Conference for Innovative Veterinary Medicine in the Van der Valk Hotel in Veenendaal.

This is a three-day international congress for veterinarians who dare to look beyond conventional veterinary medicine for the care of pets, horses and farm animals.

In the last 50 years large advancements have been made in the world of veterinary medicine, however veterinarians still struggle with the limitations and boundaries set in conventional medicine on a daily basis.



Even intensive stock-farming are challenged by the mandatory largescale reductions on antibiotic use. These reductions have created a strong need for innovative treatment methods to serve as an alternative, examples are the application of herbal methods.

During this three-day congress experienced speakers from nine different countries will present innovative treatment methods which offer more opportunities to treat (sick) animals.



A distinction will be made between professionals from the pet industry and professionals from the horse and farm animals industry. Topics such as acupuncture, homeopathy, organic acids and Eastern and Western herbal methods will be discussed.

On the 24th of November a special pre-conference will be held all about the implementation of herbal methods for pets.



The Australian Dr Barbara Fougere DVM will speak about the practical application and scientific evidence of herbal methods in veterinary medicine. She has promised an overload in information and knowledge which can be applied immediately in practice.

This congress is accredited by the CPD, IVAS, SCWD and SNVA and will take place in the Van der Valk Hotel Veenendaal, which also offers the possibility to stay overnight if required.

For more information such as the complete programme and rates visit www.edupet.nl/innovative-veterinary-conference











