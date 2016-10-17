MSD Animal Health & FVE Veterinary Student Scholarship Program 2016: a success story!

(17.10.2016) MSD Animal Health and the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE) are pleased to announce that the 2016 Veterinary Student Scholarship Program has been a great success.

FVE has received more than 100 applications and the FVE Review Committee will now assess all of them. Additional good news is that MSD Animal Health agreed to make available 6 extra grants. This makes that in total we will be able to distribute 16 grants of ,000 US Dollars scholarships to six (6) veterinary students from the European Region.

MSD Animal Health partnership with the FVE aligns with the FVE’s mission to assure and promote animal health and welfare and public health globally, through developing and advancing veterinary medicine and the veterinary profession.

MSD Animal Health and FVE are grateful to work together with our partner associations - the International Veterinary Students’ Association (IVSA) and the European Association of Establishments for Veterinary Education (EAEVE).









