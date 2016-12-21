EJCAP Winter issue 2016: Annual boosters, obsolete?

(21.12.2016) For many years, the annual booster was a routine procedure. This is now being challenged. Recent scientific data show that many annual boosters are obsolete, says Karin Moestl (Austria), providing an update on the duration on vaccine-induced immunity in the latest issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice.

The issue also contains interactive papers on the on risky drug interactions in small animal practice, epileptic treatment of cats and the impact of pedigree breeding on the behaviour of dogs. Test your knowledge with the interactive quizzes!





Interactive papers – also for nurses!

‘How to drain a chest’ (Daniela Murgia) and ‘how to manage pododermatitis’ (Rosanna Marsella) are presented in the popular podcast series of BSAVA congress lecture recordings. The EJCAP issue also contains part 2 of emergency care for veterinary nurses.

FECAVA news presents the position paper on dog trafficking as well as an illustrated report of the Travel scholarship exchange.

Veterinary app & book reviews

Finally, the issue contains the quarterly review of veterinary apps (this time, apps on anaesthesia of exotic pets, dermatology, ophthalmology) and books (the five-minute consult, neurology and exotic pet practice).

Published four times a year, the winter issue of 2016 is now available online at www.ejcap.org.

Access is open to all veterinary practitioners, students and nurses in Europe and beyond, and is compatible for viewing on tablets. Please visit www.ejcap.org for more details.





Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

EJCAP Special issue 2016: Caring for the emergency patient Keeping a cool head, performing correct triage and providing lifesaving needs to your patient – the Autumn issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice (EJCAP) is here to back you up

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Summer 2016: Innocent heart murmurs in puppies Identifying innocent heart murmurs in puppies is explained in a paper by veterinary cardiologist Viktor Szatmári and colleagues in the Spring issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice (EJCAP)

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Spring 2016: Recognising and fighting rabies Recognising and fighting rabies, and giving your clients the correct advise in order to avoid introducing it – presentations by Denis Novak, Luke Gamble and Cathy Tourlouse

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Winter 2015: Atopy in dogs and cats Diagnosis of canine atopy (Patrick Hensel et al.), description of seasonal or recurrent flank alopecia (Sophie Vandenabeele et al.) and an audio presentation by Danny Scott on feline atopy

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Autumn 2015: Special issue on geriatric feline care This year’s special issue of EJCAP Online focuses on the veterinary care of our elderly feline patients, and includes papers on geriatric feline care (Sarah Caney), excessive vocalisation (Danièlle Gunn-Moore) and the early detection of chronic kidney disease in cats (Dominique Paepe)

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Summer 2015 issue out now No need for fancy toys or a specialist degree: in the EJCAP Summer 2015 issue, Robyn Jarrett and colleagues describe an easy, practical technique to treat nasal squamous cell carcinoma in cats, using diathermy and curettage

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Spring issue 2015: “Can I catch it from my pet?” What’s the risk for owners if pets have influenza, toxoplasma or cryptosporidium? Mike Lappin and Thomas Vahlenkamp, two speakers at the 2015 FECAVA Symposium present the evidence, with practical tips on management

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Winter issue 2014: Rabbit anaesthesia made easy Rabbit anaesthesia, tricky business? Not if you know how. In the winter issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice, Yvonne van Zeeland and Nico Schoemaker provide practical tips and advice on the preparation, induction and maintenance of rabbit anaesthesia

Weiterlesen



