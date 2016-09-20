EJCAP Special issue 2016: Caring for the emergency patient

(20.09.2016) Keeping a cool head, performing correct triage and providing lifesaving needs to your patient – the Autumn issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice (EJCAP) is here to back you up!

The issue provides interactive papers on emergency and critical care in companion animal practice, ranging from fluid therapy, anaesthesia, pain assessment and management to the monitoring of these critical patients.





The issue also contains papers on the prognosis of linear/non linear gastrointestinal foreign bodies (Melissa Hobday and colleagues) and on gastrointestinal perforation (Thomas Dayer and colleagues).

Interactive papers – also for nurses!

Dealing with corneal ulcers (David Maggs) and oesophageal foreign bodies (Alistair Freeman), common emergencies encountered in practice, are presented in the popular “How to...” podcast series of BSAVA congress lecture recordings.



The EJCAP issue also contains its very first paper for veterinary nurses, on triage and monitoring of the emergency patient. Furthermore, a special interactive spread on head trauma, in collaboration with BSAVA’s Companion and Vetstream’s Vetlexicon, is also part of this “ICU”.

FECAVA news includes a report on the stray dog symposium, a slideshow of the 2016 EuroCongress in Vienna – including the FECAVA awards!

Veterinary app & book reviews

Finally, the issue contains the quarterly review of veterinary apps (emergency care, epilepsy and the coma scale) and books (feline welfare, cytology and an atlas of ophthalmology).

Published four times a year, the autumn issue of 2016 is now available online at www.ejcap.org.

Access is open to all veterinary practitioners, students and nurses in Europe and beyond, and is compatible for viewing on tablets. Please visit www.ejcap.org for more details.



Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

EJCAP Summer 2016: Innocent heart murmurs in puppies Identifying innocent heart murmurs in puppies is explained in a paper by veterinary cardiologist Viktor Szatmári and colleagues in the Spring issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice (EJCAP)

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Spring 2016: Recognising and fighting rabies Recognising and fighting rabies, and giving your clients the correct advise in order to avoid introducing it – presentations by Denis Novak, Luke Gamble and Cathy Tourlouse

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Winter 2015: Atopy in dogs and cats Diagnosis of canine atopy (Patrick Hensel et al.), description of seasonal or recurrent flank alopecia (Sophie Vandenabeele et al.) and an audio presentation by Danny Scott on feline atopy

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Autumn 2015: Special issue on geriatric feline care This year’s special issue of EJCAP Online focuses on the veterinary care of our elderly feline patients, and includes papers on geriatric feline care (Sarah Caney), excessive vocalisation (Danièlle Gunn-Moore) and the early detection of chronic kidney disease in cats (Dominique Paepe)

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Summer 2015 issue out now No need for fancy toys or a specialist degree: in the EJCAP Summer 2015 issue, Robyn Jarrett and colleagues describe an easy, practical technique to treat nasal squamous cell carcinoma in cats, using diathermy and curettage

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Spring issue 2015: “Can I catch it from my pet?” What’s the risk for owners if pets have influenza, toxoplasma or cryptosporidium? Mike Lappin and Thomas Vahlenkamp, two speakers at the 2015 FECAVA Symposium present the evidence, with practical tips on management

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Winter issue 2014: Rabbit anaesthesia made easy Rabbit anaesthesia, tricky business? Not if you know how. In the winter issue of the European Journal of Companion Animal Practice, Yvonne van Zeeland and Nico Schoemaker provide practical tips and advice on the preparation, induction and maintenance of rabbit anaesthesia

Weiterlesen

EJCAP Special issue 2014: Calm pets, happy vets How can you turn a snarling, snappy dog in your consultation into a well-behaved patient? Changing the mindset of dogs and counterconditioning are the key words in Sophia Yin*’s paper on Reducing stress and fear aggression in the clinic

Weiterlesen



