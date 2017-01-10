International Trade Threatens Turtle Species Diversity

(10.01.2017) When it comes to pets, only birds outpace reptiles in terms of the number of species sold worldwide. Many of these reptiles, including tortoises and freshwater turtles, are taken from their natural habitats for use in international trade.

While this trade is regulated to a degree, the sale of millions of these captured animals still occurs and is a large threat to the survival of these species in the wild.

Chelonian Conservation and Biology Authors of an article in the current issue of Chelonian Conservation and Biology analyzed 20 years of data on the international turtle trade, spanning from 1990 to 2010, and found that trade of wild turtles and tortoises for pets and food reached a peak in the early 2000s, particularly in Asian countries, followed then by a significant decrease.

The study also reports that the United States is among the top three exporting countries of wild turtles and tortoises, and is the number one importer of these animals. In fact, most importers reside in North America or Europe where breeding conditions are most ideal.

The authors looked at information from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) trade database, which accounts for all declared records of legal import and export of wild species.

Because sea turtles are banned from commercial trade, the study focused on wild imports of freshwater turtles and tortoises.

While 48 species are part of the regular wild turtle and tortoise trade, more than 100 others are traded intermittently, with 90 percent of the animals coming from four families of softshell turtles.

The authors found that about 2 million wild turtles and tortoises were traded over a 20-year period, a number they consider conservative, with annual trade numbers tripling in that time. “Turtles and tortoises represent a conspicuous target for the international pet trade,” said lead author Luca Luiselli.

“South America and tropical Asia represent the main export continents, and several species are of conservation concern because of this trade.”

The study confirmed large international trade of wild turtles and tortoises, with numbers varying widely among different regions of the world. What the authors do not know is whether CITES regulation has reduced trading in Asia or whether the wild populations have collapsed.

“When we talk about losing millions of turtles from the wild,” said Chelonian Conservation and Biology editor Jeff Seminoff, “it’s pretty amazing that populations are able to persist at all.”

Full text of the article “A Short Review of the International Trade of Wild Tortoises and Freshwater Turtles Across the World and Throughout Two Decades,” Chelonian Conservation and Biology, Vol. 15, No. 2, 2016, is now available at http://www.chelonianjournals.org/toc/ccab/15/2.


Artikel kommentieren

Weitere Meldungen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology Volume 15, Issue 1 (June 2016)

Preventing Tortoise Extinction in the Face of Climate Change

As climate change advances, tortoises’ limited mobility impedes their ability to reach more suitable habitats
Weiterlesen

Chelonian Conservation and Biology

Turtle Hotspots Identified Around the World Contain Diverse Species and Richness

Chelonian Conservation and Biology – Global biodiversity is becoming more threatened as the human population continues to grow and use the world’s resources
Weiterlesen


Wissenschaft

10.01.
Drohnen im Einsatz für die Korallenriffforschung
09.01.
Promiske Graubruststrandläufer balzen auf tausenden von Kilometern
06.01.
Tier des Jahres 2017: die Haselmaus
05.01.
Verlust von Pflanzenarten setzt das Aussterben von Tierarten in Gang
04.01.
Wo die arktische Küste zerfällt, verändert sich das Leben im Meer
03.01.
Vogelgrippe: Biosicherheitsmaßnahmen entscheidend für den Schutz von Geflügelbetrieben
02.01.
Erste Ergebnisse des Hamburger Wildbienen-Monitorings 2016 ausgewertet
30.12.
Geringe Inzidenz von TSE in der EU und in der Schweiz


Universitäten

09.01.
Junge Bienen beschleunigen das Altern der Älteren
06.01.
Boehringer Ingelheim unterstützt Ausbildung der Tiermedizinstudierenden der FU Berlin mit Modellkalb „Meta“
05.01.
Impfstoffe gegen ein hämorrhagisches Fiebervirus
30.12.
Nicole de Buhr gewinnt Wettbewerb „Verständliche Wissenschaft“
28.12.
Studie über UV-Anlagen zur Trinkwasseraufbereitung mit Telford Preis ausgezeichnet
21.12.
Effizienter Schnellnachweis eines Bakterientoxins in Lebensmitteln gewinnt Otto-von-Guericke-Preis 2016
19.12.
Fleisch aus fernen Ländern: Multiresistente Keime reisen mit
15.12.
VetAustria: Forschungskooperation der AGES mit der Vetmeduni Vienna


Neuerscheinungen

06.01.
Anatomie verstehen
29.12.
Felsenpinguine im Tiergarten Schönbrunn
22.12.
Labordiagnostik in der Tierarztpraxis
14.12.
Kompendium der Tierhygiene
09.12.
Das Okapi hat Husten
30.11.
Homöopathische Materia Medica für Veterinärmediziner
25.11.
Durchfallerkrankungen bei Kleinsäugern
17.11.
Histologie der Tiere





[X]
Hinweis zur Nutzung von Cookies

Diese Website nutzt Cookies zur Bereitstellung von personalisierten Inhalten, Anzeigen, Inhalten von sozialen Medien und zur Analyse des Benutzerverhaltens. Die mit Hilfe von Cookies gewonnenen Daten werden von uns selbst sowie von uns beauftragten Partnern in den Bereichen soziale Medien, Online-Werbung und Website-Analyse genutzt. Durch den Besuch unserer Website erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen.

XXXXMit der weiteren Nutzung dieser Website erklären Sie sich mit der Verwendung von Cookies einverstanden. Mehr erfahren...